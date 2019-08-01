Hurricane Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie continue to weaken. Flossie may regain some strength in the coming days.

HURRICANE ERICK:

At 500 PM HST, the center of Hurricane Erick was located near latitude 15.1 North, longitude 149.6 West.

Erick is moving toward the west near 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts.

Erick is a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Erick is forecast to slowly weaken during the next 48 hours. Erick may bring heavy rain to Maui and Hawaii Island starting late Thursday in through Saturday morning.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

HURRICANE FLOSSIE:

At 500 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 128.8 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west near 16 mph and this general motion is forecast during the next several days.

On the forecast track, Flossie should enter the central Pacific basin late Friday.

Flossie may bring strong winds, heavy rain and large surf to the islands late Sunday in through early Tuesday

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 36 hours, followed by some strengthening later this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.