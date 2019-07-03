Hurricane Barbara: Wednesday 11 AM Update

Barbara slightly weakens, but remains a category 4 hurricane. Weakening is forecast to continue, and Barbara is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday.



At 1100 AM HST, the eye of Hurricane Barbara was located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 127.5 West.

Barbara is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A motion toward the northwest is expected to begin later today and continue through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 140 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

