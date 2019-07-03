Hurricane Barbara forecast to weaken considerably as it crosses into the Central Pacific Saturday

HONOLULU – (KHON2) Hurricane Barbara continues to intensify, but is forecast to weaken considerably well ahead of the Hawaiian Islands.

There is the possibility of storm remnants that could bring heavy rain to the islands next Monday through Wednesday.

Barbara is a large and powerful hurricane. Barbara continues to move toward the west-northwest.

There is still a small window of opportunity today and this evening

for additional strengthening of Barbara, while it remains over warm waters

Barbara should begin a slow weakening trend on Wednesday, with the weakening accelerating after 48 hours.

By the time Barbara reaches the Central Pacific, it is likely to be a tropical storm or even a remnant low.