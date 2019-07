Although a powerful hurricane, Barbara continues to gradually weaken about 1700 miles east of Hawaii.

A faster rate of weakening is expected Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, Barbara is forecast to cross into the Central Pacific as a weak tropical storm.

The weakening trend should continue with Barbara dissipating just east of the Big Island by Monday.

Remnant moisture could bring heavy showers to the state Monday and Tuesday, especially for the Big Island and Maui.