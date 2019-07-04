Hurricane Barbara continues gradual weakening and approach to the islands

Satellite images indicate that Barbara continues to gradually weaken. Convection in the eyewall is becoming less intense, with eye temperatures slowly falling.

The hurricane is entering an environment that will likely promote

rapid weakening during the next couple of days.

Barbara has turned northwestward recently, and this general path is forecast until tomorrow when a mid-level ridge builds to north of the cyclone, causing a west-northwestward motion.

As Barbara weakens, it should turn westward on Saturday, steered by the low-level flow. Model guidance is in very good agreement on this scenario, and no significant changes were required to the previous forecast.

All of the models dissipate the cyclone east of the Hawaiian Islands, but the remnants could move across that area in about 5 days.