Hurricane Barbara 11 AM Update

Weather
Posted: / Updated: 
HONOLULU - (KHON2) Hurricane Barbara is now a category 4 hurricane with wind around the center at 140 mph.
 
Some additional strengthening is possible through tonight. However, a weakening trend is expected to begin on Wednesday. 

The center of Hurricane Barbara is located near latitude 12.9 North, longitude 123.2 West. 

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue for the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Thursday. By Friday, Barbara is expected to turn westward with an increase in forward speed. 
  
Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts, and classified as a category 4 hurricane. 

Some additional strengthening is possible through tonight. However, a weakening trend is expected to begin on Wednesday. 

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles (295 km).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story