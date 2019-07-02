Hurricane Barbara 11 AM Update

HONOLULU - (KHON2) Hurricane Barbara is now a category 4 hurricane with wind around the center at 140 mph. Some additional strengthening is possible through tonight. However, a weakening trend is expected to begin on Wednesday. The center of Hurricane Barbara is located near latitude 12.9 North, longitude 123.2 West. The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue for the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Thursday. By Friday, Barbara is expected to turn westward with an increase in forward speed. Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts, and classified as a category 4 hurricane. Some additional strengthening is possible through tonight. However, a weakening trend is expected to begin on Wednesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles (295 km).