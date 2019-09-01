Humidity levels increase this weekend, but relief is on its way

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A surface high is far north of the islands, while a weak front is between the high and the islands.

This will keep our trade winds lighter than usual.

Enhanced tropical moisture spreading westward across the area will maintain humid conditions and spotty heavy showers through Sunday.

The trade winds will strengthen slightly and drier air will spread over the state from Labor Day into mid-week.

Another area of enhanced tropical moisture may move over the islands starting Thursday.

HURRICANE DORIAN INFORMATION

At 1100 PM EDT (500 PM HST), the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 75.1 West.

Dorian is moving toward the west near 8 mph, and a slower westward motion should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest.

On this track, the core of Dorian should be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday.

Data from NOAA and Air Force reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds remain near 150 mph with higher gusts.

Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.