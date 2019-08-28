Humid conditions expected, with light trade winds for the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep light to locally moderate trade wind speeds in the forecast through the rest of the week.

Local scale land and sea breezes will take over, with clouds and a few showers forming over mountain and interior sections of each island in the afternoon and evening hours.

Strong atmospheric stability aloft will keep shower activity low for the next few days with increasing moisture and shower trends possible for this weekend with the return of trades.