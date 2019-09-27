hot and humid conditions, with possible heavy afternoon showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather conditions will linger across the state through Saturday in a variable light wind weather pattern.

Expect enhanced shower activity with locally slow moving heavy showers possible.

A few thunderstorms may develop over the interior sections of Kauai and Oahu this afternoon.

Local scale land and sea breezes will continue over the islands. Trade winds will gradually return this weekend and strengthen through Wednesday as high pressure builds back in north of the state.

Clouds and showers will trend back towards windward and mauka locations from Sunday onward favoring the typical overnight and early morning hours.