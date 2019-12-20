High Wind Watch posted ahead of strong winds

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Relatively quiet trade wind weather is expected through tonight, with locally breezy trades delivering a few windward showers.

A strong high passing north of the islands will produce rather windy trade winds Friday through Saturday, while bringing an increase in showers as well.

An area of low pressure west of the state will cause mostly cloudy conditions across the area on into the middle of next week.

A wetter weather scenario may develop has we head into the Christmas holiday but confidence on the details is low at this time.