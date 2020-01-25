High Surf Warning posted ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate trade winds will build in tonight as front dissipates over Kaua’i.

Winds will shift southeasterly by Monday as a front passes by to the north with land and sea breezes prevailing Tuesday into Thursday.

Another cold front may bring wet weather to the state next weekend.

Surf will keep pumping along north and west facing shores as a progressive weather pattern across the northern Pacific keeps a series of large northwest swells moving through the islands.

The next northwest swell will fill in late tonight and build through the day Saturday with surf peaking above warning levels late Saturday into Saturday night.

This swell will be on a downward trend Sunday, but is expected to hold at warning levels during the day before dropping to advisory levels Sunday night.

As this swell eases early next week, advisory level surf may hold through Monday before dropping below High Surf Advisory threshold Monday night and Tuesday.

Over Hawai’i Island, this swell will likely bring advisory level surf to exposed west facing shores late Saturday through Sunday.

Another large northwest swell will be possible during the middle to latter part of next week.

High Surf Warning from 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM HST Sunday for north and west facing shores of Ni’ihau, Kaua’i, O’ahu, Moloka’i and for north facing shores of Maui.

Small Craft Advisory from midnight tonight to 6 AM HST Sunday for Kaua’i Northwest Waters, Kaua’i Windward Waters, Kaua’i Leeward Waters, Kaua’i Channel, O’ahu Windward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory from 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Sunday for O’ahu Leeward Waters, Ka’iwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Hawai’i Island Windward Waters, Hawai’i Island Leeward Waters, Hawai’i Island Southeast Waters.