HONOLULU (KHON2)

Light southeasterly winds are expected to strengthen Monday high pressure rebuilds northeast of the islands.

Brief trade showers will be focused mainly over windward and mauka areas.

A front approaching from the northwest around New Years Day will likely bring southeast winds, and an increase in cloud cover and showers from early Thursday into Friday.

An extra large northwest (310 degree) swell will begin rolling in around mid-morning for Kauai and Niihau from a hurricane-force low that set up east of Japan last last week.

This swell is expected to reach Oahu around afternoon and Maui County by late in the day.

A High Surf Warning goes into effect Monday morning through Tuesday night for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands.

The Big Island may also effects beginning Monday night, but will be partially blocked by the smaller islands so surf heights will not be as high.

Will assess the situation tonight and likely issue any highlight for the Big Island early tomorrow morning.

This swell will peak Monday night into Tuesday morning and decline through the middle of the week.