High Surf Warning downgraded to High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate trade winds will continue through early Monday, with scant showers favoring windward areas.

Winds will shift to southeasterlies Monday through Thursday as a series of fronts approach from the northwest, with land and sea breezes developing across the smaller islands.

Rather dry conditions will prevail through much of the work week. A strong front will move into the islands Friday into next weekend, potentially bringing wet and unsettled weather.

The current large northwest swell will steadily decline through Tuesday.

The next round of northwest swells is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday, followed by another Friday into Saturday.

Both of these swells could bring advisory level surf along north and west facing shores.

Small surf will continue along south facing shores as background swells move through this week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week, with an increase possible over the weekend as breezy trades return.

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for Niihau, Kauai Windward, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Oahu Koolau, Molokai, Maui Windward West, Maui Central Valley, Windward Haleakala.

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Kona, Kohala.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for all Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay,