High Surf Warning and Advisory posted across the isles

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Trade winds will continue through Sunday, then gradually veer southeasterly by Tuesday.

A stable daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breeze pattern will take over through Thursday.

A cold front and upper low will approach the area Friday and bring wet and potentially active weather to the state next weekend.

Large surf will continue along north and west facing shores each day through next week, due to a series of northwest swells.

The first has already arrived, with surf heights climbing to well above warning levels in response.

Surf will then gradually lower Sunday through Monday, likely dropping below advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday.

Back to back northwest swells will then likely bring advisory level surf for the second half of next week, beginning Wednesday.

Small surf will continue along south facing shores as background swells move through this weekend and next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small each day.

High Surf Warning until 6 PM HST Sunday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and for north facing shores of Maui.

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for west facing shores of the Big Island.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for all Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay,