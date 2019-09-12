High humidity expected this weekend as the trades leave the islands

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Trade wind speeds will gradually decrease through the end of the work week.

Low clouds and trade showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a chance of a brief shower reaching some leeward sections of the smaller islands.

In addition, local sea breezes will produce clouds and isolated showers over leeward areas of the Big Island each afternoon and evening.

Uncomfortably warm and humid conditions are expected to develop over the state this weekend as the winds become weaker, and a surface trough develops just south of the island chain.