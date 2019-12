HONOLULU (KHON2)

A dissipating front will maintain wet conditions over portions of the Big Island tonight.

Northerly winds will build down the rest of the island chain tonight with showers favoring north slopes of Kaua’i and O’ahu.

Showers will favor windward slopes of all islands as locally breezy trade winds develop statewide on Friday, then shift out of the east during the weekend.

Trade winds will decrease on Wednesday.