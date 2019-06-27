Heavy showers and flooding hit O’ahu

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Flash Flood Watch has been discontinued for O’ahu, but extended for the islands of Ni’ihau and Kaua’i until Thursday evening at 6:00 pm.

Low pressure northwest of the islands will produce wet and unsettled weather over Kaua’i through Thursday.

Across the rest of the island chain, east to southeast winds will lead to showers across windward slopes, as well as spotty afternoon showers over leeward and interior sections.

As the low moves away late Thursday and Friday, drier conditions will move in from the east, and a somewhat less humid, more seasonable trade wind weather pattern should prevail by the weekend.