Oahu drivers shared the road with heavy rains this morning. Traffic cam footage showed barely-discernible vehicles slowly navigating wet conditions on the H1 by Kunia Road.

As Kelly Simek reported this morning, heavy showers are to be expected throughout the week, with possibilities of thundershowers.

Motorists should expect slower, wetter traffic conditions on the road. Drivers are advised to leave early, use their turn signals, and be ready with plenty of road-aloha.