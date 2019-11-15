Heavy rain in the forecast from Saturday through Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A light wind regime will continue as a cold front approaches Kauai from the northwest and a low level trough moves into the Big Island.

Expect daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes for all islands with increasing shower activity over Kauai and the Big Island by Friday afternoon.

Clouds and showers moving in with these two systems will spread to portions of Oahu and Maui County on Saturday.

Expect wet unsettled weather to linger into the middle of next week with moderate trade winds.