Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms return to the islands through late Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Hawaii County until 645 PM HST.

At 352 PM HST, radar indicated bands of heavy rainfall over the South Hilo, Puna, and Kau Districts. Rain gages reported rates of about 1 to 2 inches per hour at Pahoa, Hilo, and Papaikou.

Additional rainfall is expected to move over the Big Island from the southeast over the next several hours.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Hilo, Orchidland Estates, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Volcano and Pahala.

Winds will strengthen and veer southeast on Thursday in response to a low forming northwest of the islands and building high pressure to the east.

Deep tropical moisture moving onto the Big Island this afternoon will spread westward tonight and bring a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms through Thursday night.

Trade winds will build in Friday into next week and bring drier and more stable weather.