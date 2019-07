HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wetter conditions for the start of the week.

A trough of low pressure will pass a few hundred miles to the south of the islands through Tuesday, spreading clouds and showers from southeast to northwest across the island chain.

Drier weather and decreasing cloud cover is expected by Wednesday.

Moderate to locally breezy trades and typical windward and mauka showers with the occasional leeward spillover for the smaller islands will then prevail into next weekend.