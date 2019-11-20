Flood advisory for Maui has been extended until 1:15 a.m.

EVENT: The National Weather Service has extended the flood advisory for Maui in effect until 1:15 a.m..

A Flood Advisory means that nuisance flooding is occurring or imminent. A Flood Advisory may be upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning if flooding worsens and poses a threat to life and property.

This advisory may need to be extended if heavy rain persists.

EFFECTS: At 9:47 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain continues across portions of windward Maui and windward west Maui. Rainfall rates persist in the 1 to 2 inch per hour range, with the heaviest rainfall occurring along the Hana Highway and across slopes just south of Hana. This activity may spread to other areas of Maui in the next hour or so.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES: STAY AWAY FROM STREAMS, DRAINAGE DITCHES AND LOW LYING AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING. RAINFALL AND RUNOFF WILL ALSO CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO PONDING, REDUCED VISIBILITY AND POOR BRAKING ACTION. DO NOT CROSS FAST FLOWING OR RISING WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE OR ON FOOT. TURN AROUND…DON’T DROWN.

INFORMATION: Maui County Emergency Management Agency will continue to monitor the situation. Please listen to your local radio and TV stations or NOAA Weather Radio for any updates. NOAA Weather broadcasts can be reached by calling 1-866-944-5025. NOAA Weather internet services can be found at weather.gov/hawaii.

Pre-recorded advisories and notifications are available 24-hours a day on the Maui County Automated Information System (AIS) by calling 986-1200. This same notification can be found on the Maui County website at mauicounty.gov.

Visit our website MauiCounty.gov/Emergency for preparedness tips and hazard information. Email emergency.management@mauicounty.gov or call (808) 270-7285.