Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all islands

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all Hawaiian islands until Monday afternoon.

Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of O’ahu until 8:15pm tonight.

An unsettled weather pattern will persist across the island chain through Tuesday, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible statewide.

The airmass will stabilize a bit Tuesday night and Wednesday, but a showery wet trade wind pattern is expected to hold into next weekend.

Breezy to windy conditions could develop late next week into next weekend.