Flash Flood Warning posted for Kaua’i

HONOLULU (KHON2)

At 958 PM, the Hanalei River, Wainiha River and Hanakapiai stream gauges have reported a rapid rise in water levels.

Radar is also indicating rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour over the interior mountains of Kaua’i.

Flash flooding is expected in these areas and other nearby drainages shortly.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area.

An unsettled weather pattern will hold in place across the island chain tonight through Tuesday, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible statewide.

The airmass will stabilize a bit Tuesday night and Wednesday, but a showery wet trade wind pattern is expected to hold into next weekend.

Breezy to windy conditions could develop late next week into next weekend as well.