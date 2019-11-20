Flash Flood Warning issued for the Big Island until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Big Island until 11 p.m.
- At 756 PM HST, radar indicated an area of nearly stationary heavy
rainfall near Naalehu and Kawa Flats. Big Island emergency
management reports the closure of Highway 11 at Kawa Flats as of
745 PM HST. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.
Flash flooding is occurring or expected to begin shortly.
- HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
- SOURCE…Radar indicated.
- IMPACT…Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads,
properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road
closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible
in steep terrain.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Discovery
Harbour and Waiohinu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring
within the warned area.
Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even
if they are currently dry.
Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn
around, don’t drown.