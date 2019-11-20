Flash Flood Warning issued for the Big Island until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Big Island until 11 p.m.

rainfall near Naalehu and Kawa Flats. Big Island emergency management reports the closure of Highway 11 at Kawa Flats as of 745 PM HST. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is occurring or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Discovery

Harbour and Waiohinu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring

within the warned area.

Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even

if they are currently dry.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn

around, don’t drown.