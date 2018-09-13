Fallen tree blocks Kamehameha Hwy. near Sunset Beach Elementary

HONOLULU (KHON2) - ​Kamehameha Highway near Sunset Beach Elementary School is completely closed.

A fallen ironwood tree is blocking the entire roadway. Crews are on scene.

Traffic is being rerouted through the parking lot at Ehukai Beach and along Ke Nui Road.

The tree landed on some power lines resulting in an outage affecting about 900 Hawaiian Electric customers.

No word yet on when the power will be restored and the road reopened.

Even though Tropical Storm Olivia is passing to the south of Oahu, it is still bringing massive amounts of moisture and strong winds across the island.

