East Oahu hit with strong surf, winds, rain from Tropical Storm Olivia

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Even though Tropical Storm Olivia is passing to the south of Oahu, it is still bringing massive amounts of moisture across the island.

Expect that heavy rainfall to continue through the afternoon and into the evening.

High surf is pounding against the rocks at Makapuu in East Oahu, as the strong winds push in a lot of moisture.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu in Honolulu County until 3:15 p.m.

Radar showed moderate to heavy rainfall over the southeastern half of Oahu. Rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were observed by gages and radar.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Honolulu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Mililani, Haleiwa, Wahiawa, Schofield Barracks, Kaneohe Marine Base, Hawaii Kai, Laie, Palolo and Kahaluu.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown.