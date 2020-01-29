Dry conditions with light and variable winds

Weather
Stable and rather dry conditions will persist through Thursday, with light and variable winds expected across the western half of the state. East to southeast winds will push showers across exposed portions of the Big Island. A front will stall near Kauai on Friday, bringing wet and unsettled conditions across the western end of the state into Saturday as trade winds rebuild. Trades will veer southeasterly again early next week.

