Dry conditions to start the week, but cold front to change that mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate trade winds will continue tonight and early Monday with clouds and showers favoring windward slopes.

Winds will weaken and veer southeasterly late Monday through Tuesday as a cold front approaches.

Showers will favor east and southeast facing coasts at night and interior and mountain areas during the day.

A cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday through Thursday, bringing unsettled weather and the potential for locally heavy rainfall and even a thunderstorm as it moves through.

Breezy north winds, along with cooler and drier conditions are expected behind the front, although some showery weather could continue across windward areas into next weekend.

Sunday

79° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 64°

Monday

79° / 63°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 63°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 80° 63°

Wednesday

77° / 62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 80% 77° 62°

Thursday

72° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 70% 72° 60°

Friday

71° / 59°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 71° 59°

Saturday

73° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 73° 62°

