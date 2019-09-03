Drier than normal conditions for the islands with trade winds in place

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Light to moderate trades will continue through Tuesday, then increase into the moderate to breezy range Wednesday through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of higher moisture move through.

The exception will be over the leeward areas of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening clouds and showers form in response to the local sea breeze.