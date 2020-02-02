Drier conditions to end off the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Shower coverage will decrease tonight across the western islands as the remnants of an old front push southward, while showers increase across windward sections of Maui County and the Big Island.

A few downpours and a slight chance of thunderstorms will remain possible across the Big Island this evening.

Moderate trades will hold in place through the remainder of the weekend, with a more typical trade wind shower pattern taking hold late Sunday through Monday morning.

Winds will then shift out of the southeast early next week as a stronger front approaches.

Drier conditions are expected with a few showers possible each afternoon Monday through Tuesday over interior and mountain locations, and near the coast at night.

This next front is forecast to shift eastward through the island chain Wednesday through Thursday bringing another round of showers and potentially a few thunderstorms.

Drier air along with gusty northerly winds following its passage will be possible late next week.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters.