Drier conditions to begin Wednesday, with winds up to 15 mph

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brief period of more stable weather conditions remains in the forecast through Thursday.

More unstable wet weather will spread from east to west across the state from Friday through Sunday as a deepening upper level low approaches the islands from the northeast and deep tropical moisture move in from the south.

A high pressure ridge will build back in over the region from Monday to Tuesday with weather slowly trending back toward more stable and drier conditions through the first half of next week.