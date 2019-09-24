Drier conditions expected, with passing windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The best rainfall chances will remain over and around Kauai County Tuesday, where a plume of deep tropical moisture exists.

Elsewhere, drier air and more stable conditions will continue to fill in from east to west through tonight.

This drier air combined with moderate trade winds will lower humidity levels through this time.

Trade winds are expected to reach up to 20 mph.

The wet and humid conditions will return Wednesday into the second half of the week, as the trades diminish and the plume of deep tropical moisture shifts back over the western end of the state.

A more typical trade wind pattern will become a possibility by the end of the upcoming weekend.