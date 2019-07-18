Drier conditions and trade winds expected to continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A broad area of high pressure centered far north of the islands will continue to feed the islands with a typical summertime trade wind pattern through early next week.

Showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mountain areas, with the highest frequency of these showers occurring during the nights and mornings.

Most leeward areas of the smaller islands will remain dry, while the leeward side of the Big Island will have its usual clouds and a few showers every afternoon and evening.