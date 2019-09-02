Drier airmass in time for Labor Day

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Light to moderate trade winds will focus showers across windward slopes of O’ahu and Kaua’i tonight, while spotty showers linger over the Kona slopes of the Hawai’i Island.

A typical trade wind rainfall pattern is in store from Labor Day through the week, and light to moderate trades will pick up a notch by late in the week.

HURRICANE DORIAN INFORMATION:

At 200 AM EDT (8:00 HST), the center of Hurricane Dorian was located by an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 78.1 West.

Dorian is moving toward the west near 5 mph.

A slower westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest and north.

On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight.

The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday evening.

Maximum sustained winds are near 175 mph with higher gusts.

Dorian is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Slow weakening is forecast, but fluctuations in intensity could occur during the next couple of days.

Regardless, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.