Conditions continue to improve as we move through weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The northerly winds will be trending to the northeast into this evening as an area of high pressure passes far north of the islands through Saturday.

As the high passes north, the breezy trades will diminish around Kauai, but strengthen over the easter part of the island chain.

The trades will also be bringing in some showers to the windward and mountain areas of all islands but more so with Kauai and Oahu.

The trades will turn slightly briefly south of east over the weekend over the western part of the island chain as a front approaches the islands from the northwest.

This front will stall and briefly weaken over the weekend and not reach the islands. The trades will remain locally breezy through early next week over the eastern part of the island chain.