Cold front approaching, rain expected in the coming days

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A cold front approaching from the northwest will shift the low level winds around to the southeast today and tonight, with sea and land breezes prevailing over the smaller islands. Fairly dry weather will continue through tonight in most areas, with showers increasing across Kauai toward daybreak Wednesday. A band of locally heavy showers along with a slight chance of thunderstorms is expected to progress down the island chain Wednesday through Thursday night. Cool, breezy north and northwest winds will follow behind the front through the weekend. Scattered showers will affect north facing slopes and coasts, with isolated showers possible elsewhere.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 62°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 79° 62°

Wednesday

77° / 62°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 50% 77° 62°

Thursday

69° / 60°
Showers possible
Showers possible 90% 69° 60°

Friday

70° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 70° 58°

Saturday

72° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 72° 61°

Sunday

74° / 60°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 74° 60°

Monday

71° / 60°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 71° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 AM
Clear
0%
63°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

8 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

9 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

10 PM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

11 PM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

12 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

1 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°