Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms continue

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Flash Flood Watch continues for all islands until Monday at 6:00pm.

The Flood Advisory issued for the island of O’ahu earlier this evening has been discontinued.

An unsettled weather pattern will persist across the island chain through Tuesday, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible statewide.

The airmass will stabilize a bit Tuesday night and Wednesday, but a showery wet trade wind pattern is expected to hold into next weekend.

Breezy to windy conditions could develop late next week into next weekend.