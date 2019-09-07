Breezy trades on tap for the weekend

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

High pressure is centered far north of the area placing the islands in a breezy trade winds environment.

Moisture embedded in the trades is providing for some passing showers over windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry with the exception of the leeward Big Island slopes where daytime heating has caused clouds and showers to form.

Expect breezy winds to continue through Sunday as the pressure gradient between the high and the remnants of former Tropical Storm Akoni passing by several hundred miles south of the state, tightens up a bit.

The strongest winds are forecast over the leeward Kohala coast and Kawaihae areas of the Big Island.

A wind advisory is in effect for this area. Shower activity will be highly dependent on incoming moisture availability and primarily over windward and mauka areas.

The leeward Big Island slopes will also see clouds and showers during the afternoon and evening hours.