Breezy trade winds, with widespread showers expected to continue through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong ridge of high pressure far north of the region will keep breezy to locally windy trades in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Numerous showers are forecast for the windward and mauka areas of all islands. Isolated to scattered showers are expected over leeward areas.

The larger scale pattern changes this weekend as a passing low and approaching cold front breaks down the ridge north of the state, resulting in light trade wind flow across Hawaii through Tuesday. Rainfall activity will trend lower for most islands from Saturday onward.