HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Friday with periods of showers mainly over windward and mountain areas.

Some of the stronger showers will drift over leeward areas, mainly in the overnight to early morning hours.

Trade winds weaken a bit this weekend with decreasing shower activity as the large scale pressure pattern changes.

In the extended forecast, a weak cold front approaches the islands from the north on Sunday and Monday.