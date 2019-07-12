Breezy trade winds expected to continue through the weekend and into next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue each day into next week.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods.

The exception will be over the leeward sections of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening scattered showers associated with the sea breeze develop.

Windward shower coverage may increase over the western end of the state through the weekend, then over most windward areas late Sunday through early next week as moisture levels rise.