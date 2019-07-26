Breezy trade wind weather continues for the islands

HONOLULU – (KHON2) High pressure north-northeast of the islands will merge with a new high north of the islands this weekend.

An upper level trough dropping in from the north will provide some instability later this weekend and into early next week.

There is good model agreement with the surface and upper level features near the islands through the middle of the next week.

A trade wind pattern is expected to continue into the middle of the next week with high pressure north of the region.

Showers will be focused over the windward and mauka areas, but are expected to be somewhat limited over the next couple of days.