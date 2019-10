HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong high far north of the area will maintain breezy trade winds through Friday.

A trough aloft over the area will keep the atmosphere unstable, so the trades will push showery low clouds over windward areas.

Some showers will spread to the leeward sides of the smaller islands. Winds will weaken late in the week as a front approaches from the north. A band of showers along the front may reach the islands on Sunday.