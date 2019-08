HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will gradually trend down through midweek, potentially enough for localized sea breezes to develop over leeward areas beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Expect this pattern to hold through the upcoming weekend, which will result in warm and humid conditions.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, except through the afternoon and evening hours over leeward areas where sea breezes develop.