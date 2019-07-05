Barbara weakens to a tropical storm

Barbara has weakened to a tropical storm this morning, with sustained winds near 70 mph. Continued weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Barbara is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Saturday night.



At 500 AM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Barbara was located near latitude 18.4 North, longitude 133.6 West.

Barbara is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph, and a turn toward the west-northwest and west is expected during the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.