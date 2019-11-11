Another cold front looking to bring stormy weather next weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Light winds will prevail for the next several days as weak high pressure passes north of the islands.

A dissipating front lingering near Kaua’i will bring clouds and showers to that island through this evening before dissipating.

Otherwise, a few showers will be possible over leeward and interior areas of the islands as sea breezes converge in the afternoons, while light trade winds deliver limited windward showers that will favor nights and mornings.

Showers may increase toward the end of the week as another front approaches, with the front potentially stalling over the islands next weekend.