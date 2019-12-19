An increase in showers and trade winds expected for the upcoming weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Relatively quiet trade wind weather is expected today, with locally breezy trades delivering a few windward showers. A strong high passing north of the islands will bring very strong trade winds Friday into Saturday, while bringing an increase in showers as well.

Winds may shift to the southeast Sunday and Monday as a Kona low develops west of the islands, with locally breezy conditions still possible. As the low passes northwest of the islands early next week, southeast winds are possible, with the potential for locally heavy rainfall.