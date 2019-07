HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 5:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near 12.3 North, longitude 136.9 West.

Erick is moving towards the west at 17 mph.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical Storm Erick forecast to impact the state starting Thursday, with extra cloud cover and higher humidity levels.