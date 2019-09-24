After a brief break from the rain Tuesday, showers may return to the islands starting Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The plume of deep tropical moisture supporting the wet conditions today will shift westward as drier and more stable conditions return for a brief period Tuesday through Tuesday night.

This drier air combined with moderate trade winds filling in will lower humidity levels through this time.

The wet and humid conditions will return Wednesday into the second half of the week, as the trades diminish and the plume of deep tropical moisture shifts back over the western end of the state.

A more typical trade wind pattern will become a possibility by the end of the upcoming weekend.